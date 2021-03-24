Ionic Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 285,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFIVU. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

CFIVU traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 118,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,235. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

