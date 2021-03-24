Ionic Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cloudera by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock worth $10,196,363. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

CLDR traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,984. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

