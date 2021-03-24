Ionic Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 890.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

PEO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.