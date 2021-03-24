Ionic Capital Management LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

DXC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. 28,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

