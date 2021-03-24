Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ionic Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.