Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $20.64 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,228 shares during the period. Wyndham Destinations comprises about 2.9% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Wyndham Destinations worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 105,836 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 769,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.79 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

