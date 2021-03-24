Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Zynga comprises 0.7% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zynga by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 709,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,920,443. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -326.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $49,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,132.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.