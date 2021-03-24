Ionic Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 299,282 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,696,770. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

