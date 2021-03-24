Ionic Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 274,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR remained flat at $$4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,551. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

