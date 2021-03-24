Ionic Capital Management LLC Invests $5.34 Million in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 572,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up about 0.7% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 78,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 134,450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6,551.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 417,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 17,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 185,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,409. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.