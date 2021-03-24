Ionic Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,970 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Simply Good Foods worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 27,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.