Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 43,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,915. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

