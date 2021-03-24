Ionic Capital Management LLC Sells 11,600 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $98.33. 7,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

