Ionic Capital Management LLC Sells 83,382 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,382 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RQI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 6,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,709. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.