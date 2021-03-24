Ionic Capital Management LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Triterras as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $3,310,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 20,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51. Triterras, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIT. Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

