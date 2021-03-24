iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $161,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after buying an additional 969,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.97 and a twelve month high of $399.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

