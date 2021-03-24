iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. 485,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,684,447. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

