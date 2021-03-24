iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.