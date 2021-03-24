iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.97. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

