iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck Sells 43,333 Shares

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $718,461.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,454,828 shares in the company, valued at $24,121,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of iSun stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 352,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,521. iSun, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

