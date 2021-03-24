Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00.

NYSE SQ traded down $9.69 on Wednesday, reaching $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723,120. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 338.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.30. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.