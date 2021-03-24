Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 83,781 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. 871,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,945. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.56, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $131.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.