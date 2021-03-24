JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

