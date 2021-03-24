John W. Barter Sells 10,761 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. 358,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,002. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,815,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,281,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period.

QTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

