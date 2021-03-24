KardiaChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.65 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $190.63 million and $5.65 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00470944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00165398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00798722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain launched on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

