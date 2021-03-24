KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

KAZ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

LON KAZ traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 853 ($11.14). 1,029,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 822.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 676.96. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 317.10 ($4.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

