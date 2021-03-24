Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 163,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.54. The company has a market capitalization of $349.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $371.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.