Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,221 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.1% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $450.36. 150,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,006. The company has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.