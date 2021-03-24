Kin Trading Up 154.3% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $410.74 million and $4.26 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 154.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.32 or 0.00465801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00063089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00032048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00157102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.84 or 0.00832901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

