Komodo (KMD) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $228.25 million and $24.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00233418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00088901 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000804 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,859,529 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

