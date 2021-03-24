Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

KRON opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

