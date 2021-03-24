Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.
KRON opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
