KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €73.00 ($85.88) and last traded at €73.60 ($86.59). Approximately 5,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.20 ($87.29).

KWS has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

