Kyber Network Price Up 16.1% This Week (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $560.45 million and approximately $126.59 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00004835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00616187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

KNC is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

