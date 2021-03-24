L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LB opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

