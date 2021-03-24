LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $30,005.83 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80.

LendingClub stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. 1,952,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in LendingClub by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

