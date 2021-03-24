Leslie Stretch Sells 31,246 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $902,384.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,642,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48.

NYSE:MDLA traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $22,592,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

