Lethean Hits One Day Trading Volume of $376.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $418,616.75 and $376.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,581.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.66 or 0.03013746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.00335100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.85 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.00406774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.97 or 0.00368904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00233418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

