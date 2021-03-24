Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Critical Survey

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 VICI Properties 0 2 16 1 2.95

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $28.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 49.72% 9.57% 4.87% VICI Properties 64.43% 7.59% 4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 9.40 $279.91 million $0.80 13.80 VICI Properties $894.80 million 16.16 $545.96 million $1.48 18.20

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Lexington Realty Trust. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Lexington Realty Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

