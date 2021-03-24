Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.59. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 693,630 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.