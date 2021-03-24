Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.59. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 693,630 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 80,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

