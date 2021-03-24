Limoneira (LMNR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR):

3/17/2021 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

3/12/2021 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/11/2021 – Limoneira had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Limoneira had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

2/19/2021 – Limoneira is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 108,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,975. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 7,971 shares valued at $135,759. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

