Linda Stinson Sells 43,174 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,728,031.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 361,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

