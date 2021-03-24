LiquidApps One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,212.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $16,212.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000540 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00037087 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.