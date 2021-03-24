Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

