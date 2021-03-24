Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $3,362.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $798.69 or 0.01412855 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000172 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,104.31 or 1.01015815 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 716,312,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

