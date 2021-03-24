Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 348,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOKMU)

There is no company description available for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.

