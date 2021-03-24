Lizabeth Kane-Hanan Sells 8,821 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE VAC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

