Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$75.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.86.

L traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.90. The company had a trading volume of 316,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,055. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$77.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

