Loopring (LRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.03 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $644.91 million and approximately $60.03 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00048587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00616757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

LRC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,782,818 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

