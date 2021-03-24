Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,706 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 90,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,717 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,558,000 after acquiring an additional 148,058 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 164,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

