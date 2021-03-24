Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 6.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 4.01% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,820,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

Shares of LULU traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.70. 34,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,105. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.77 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.20 and its 200-day moving average is $337.03.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

